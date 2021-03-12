Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Sohu.com worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

