Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $4.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

