Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 34,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

