Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Smith & Nephew worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

