Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.00. 654,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 509,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

