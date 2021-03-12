SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.