Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,374,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 368,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,019,000 after buying an additional 58,403 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $414.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

