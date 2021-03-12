SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 477,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,078. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

