Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $3,795,000.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 56,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

