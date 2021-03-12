Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

