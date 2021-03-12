Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 242.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

FOX stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

