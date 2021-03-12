Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

