Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 235.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetApp were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NTAP stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

