Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.51 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,149 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

