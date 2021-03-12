Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

MFC stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

