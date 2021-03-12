Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 110,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $136.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

