Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.37 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

AWK stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.