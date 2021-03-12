Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.78 ($127.97).

Sixt stock opened at €106.20 ($124.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €115.80 ($136.24). The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is €101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.19.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.