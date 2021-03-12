Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.78 ($127.97).

Sixt stock opened at €106.20 ($124.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €115.80 ($136.24). The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is €101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.19.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

