Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Sells $676,350.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIX opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.