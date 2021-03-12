SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SinglePoint stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 73,884,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,665,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About SinglePoint
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.