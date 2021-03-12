SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SinglePoint stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 73,884,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,665,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

