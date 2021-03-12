Simone Lagomarsino Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 831,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

