Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.12. 32,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

