Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €128.50 ($151.18).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF opened at €139.65 ($164.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €141.04 and a 200-day moving average of €109.75. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.