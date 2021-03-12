Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,006 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

