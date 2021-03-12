Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

