Signaturefd LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

