Signaturefd LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 162,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $454,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEP opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

