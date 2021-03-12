Signaturefd LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.