Signaturefd LLC Acquires 398 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

