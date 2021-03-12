Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless comprises approximately 9.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Sierra Wireless worth $76,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. National Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.