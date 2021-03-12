Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

