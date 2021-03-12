Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Grows By 6,100.0%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.63 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

