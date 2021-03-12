Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Grows By 6,100.0%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.63 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
About US Nuclear
