Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 84.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 11th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TUERF stock remained flat at $$5.26 during trading on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

