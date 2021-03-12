Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Declines By 97.3%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TDNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Trident Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Get Trident Brands alerts:

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.