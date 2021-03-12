Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Declines By 97.3%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TDNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Trident Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Trident Brands Company Profile
