Short Interest in Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Expands By 575.0%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BBAVY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.82. Signature Aviation has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BBAVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Signature Aviation has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

