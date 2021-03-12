Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Rises By 950.0%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCPIQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.