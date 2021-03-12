Short Interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Declines By 70.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 11th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,959. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -189.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

