Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Declines By 92.7%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

