Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Decreases By 88.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

