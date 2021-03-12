Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Decreases By 88.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IDCBY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
