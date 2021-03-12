Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Rises By 197.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
