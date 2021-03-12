Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Rises By 197.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.