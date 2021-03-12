Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Declines By 99.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 11th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GUKYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock remained flat at $$2.56 on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.