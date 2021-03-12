Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Expands By 162.1%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the February 11th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,768. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

