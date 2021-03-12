Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Declines By 97.0%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of China XD Plastics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,321. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

