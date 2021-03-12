Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Declines By 97.0%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of China XD Plastics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,321. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
China XD Plastics Company Profile
