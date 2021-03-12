Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Declines By 67.4%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 11th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

