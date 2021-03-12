Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Rises By 214.9%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE MYC opened at $14.66 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.
