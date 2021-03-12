Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Rises By 214.9%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE MYC opened at $14.66 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

