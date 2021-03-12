Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Grows By 287.1%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 287.1% from the February 11th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.1 days.

Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$7.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. Arjo AB has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $8.02.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

ARRJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.