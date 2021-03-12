Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

EMG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Get Man Group plc (EMG.L) alerts:

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.07 ($2.01). 1,999,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,936. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.19. Man Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.