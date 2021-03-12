Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

