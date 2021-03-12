Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,126.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past one year's time. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,087.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,270.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,101.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

