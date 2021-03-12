Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.07

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 5320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.62 million, a P/E ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 47.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.